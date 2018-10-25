A Grateful Grandson Learns a Great Deal About His Grandfather After Finding His Long Kept Memory Book

In a wonderfully illustrated animation, artist and filmmaker Colin Levy shared the story of finding his grandfather’s long kept memory book. Byron Levy, like his grandson, was a talented artist who documented everything through drawing. The memory book contained a number of illustrations plus historical anecdotes and random thoughts that occurred throughout Byron’s life. In the end, Colin found that he had learned a tremendous amount about the man he loved and lost in 2015.

…the memory book was different. It was like all his sketchbooks compressed into one — an impressionistic retrospective stretching back to early childhood. There were stories of long-lost friends next to struggles at work, moments of historical significance flowing into prosaic family vignettes: kaleidoscopic portals into moments of my grandfather’s life.

via Vimeo Staff Picks