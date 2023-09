US States Ranked by How Easy It Is To Create Their Shape By Nibbling on a Graham Cracker

U.S. States Ranked By How Easy They Are To Form By Nibbling A Graham



1. Wyoming

2. Colorado

3. Ohio

4. Idaho

…

…

49. Maryland

50. Alaska pic.twitter.com/AlYmE5kwMK — Nathan W Pyle (@nathanwpyle) June 11, 2023

Cartoonist Nathan W. Pyle amusingly ranked the individual states within the United States according to how easy it was to create their shape by nibbling on a graham cracker. The square-shaped inland states ranked higher than those on the coast because coastlines are always difficult.

I want to apologize to the state of Idaho – your state shape was far more difficult to nibble than I anticipated. I now respect the contours of the Snake River. ? pic.twitter.com/m7PzklDscd — Nathan W Pyle (@nathanwpyle) June 11, 2023

via Boing Boing