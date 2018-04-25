A Handy Digital Air Fryer That Prepares Traditionally Fried Food Without the Worries of Cooking With Oil

For a limited time, the Laughing Squid Store is featuring a fantastic deal on the GoWISE 2.75 Quart Digital Air Fryer, a handy kitchen countertop appliance that prepares all sorts of traditionally fried foods without all the calories and/or concerns about cooking with oil. It also features a built in digital timing device to ensure that nothing can be overcooked or burned and a non-stick, dishwashable surface. It is available in either black, red or white and because no oil is used, cleanup is a snap.

It has a 2.75 quart capacity fitting family sized portions worth of tater tots, fries, nuggets, and more. You can fry, bake, roast, and grill with this air fryer using little to no oil. Enjoy your favorite snacks guilt-free! The fryer includes a detachable basket that’s equipped with a button guard to prevent any accidents. No need to worry about food burning, the fryer automatically goes into standby once the timer is up.

The GoWISE 2.75 Quart Digital Air Fryer is currently available through the Laughing Squid Store for only $59.00 – a 58% discount on its original retail price of $140.