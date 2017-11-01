Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

GoSun Go, A Portable Solar Stove That Uses the Power of the Sun to Cook Food

by at on

42 Shares
Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

The environmental friendly folks at GoSun have created the GoSun Go, a portable solar stove that uses the power of the sun to cook food. The amazing stove, which is still able to cook on a cold or cloudy day, always stays cool to the touch and is small enough to fit into a backpack. GoSun is raising funds on Kickstarter for their amazing stove.

Listening to feedback from our community, our goal was to make a stove portable and durable enough to take anywhere, with the power to boil water, at a price point accessible to all. First, sunlight from both direct and diffused sources (ie clouds) is reflected by the Go’s compound-parabolic reflectors onto a double-walled tube with a vacuum pulled inside. This tube then converts the light into heat and traps it inside of the vacuum layer, providing extraordinary insulation, keeping the heat in and the cold out. Cool right?

GoSun’s solar vacuum tubes are far more efficient than most solar panels at turning sunlight into usable heat. (It’s ok, solar panels are still awesome.) This is thanks to the power of the tube’s selective absorbing surface which leverages aluminum-nitride to absorb +80% of the radiation it hits. (read more)

GoSun Go

GoSun Go

GoSun Go

GoSun Go

GoSun Go

GoSun Go

images via GoSun

via The Awesomer

42 Shares
Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy