The environmental friendly folks at GoSun have created the GoSun Go, a portable solar stove that uses the power of the sun to cook food. The amazing stove, which is still able to cook on a cold or cloudy day, always stays cool to the touch and is small enough to fit into a backpack. GoSun is raising funds on Kickstarter for their amazing stove.

Listening to feedback from our community, our goal was to make a stove portable and durable enough to take anywhere, with the power to boil water, at a price point accessible to all. First, sunlight from both direct and diffused sources (ie clouds) is reflected by the Go’s compound-parabolic reflectors onto a double-walled tube with a vacuum pulled inside. This tube then converts the light into heat and traps it inside of the vacuum layer, providing extraordinary insulation, keeping the heat in and the cold out. Cool right?

GoSun’s solar vacuum tubes are far more efficient than most solar panels at turning sunlight into usable heat. (It’s ok, solar panels are still awesome.) This is thanks to the power of the tube’s selective absorbing surface which leverages aluminum-nitride to absorb +80% of the radiation it hits. (read more)