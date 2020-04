Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Music meme creator William Maranci (previously) brilliantly combined the 2005 Gorillaz song “Feel Good Inc.” with the original song played on the incredible Wintergatan 2,000 Marble Machine (previously).

The results are absolutely seamless.

Here’s the original Wintergatan performance.

Maranci stated that he was inspired by another video by mashup maker Uncle Ned who used the Wintergatan footage with “Takyon” by Death Grips.