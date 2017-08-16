A Gorgeous Visual Explanation of Solar Eclipses as Seen Throughout the Universe

In anticipation of the upcoming 2017 solar eclipse on August 21st, The New York Times put together a short film entitled “Eclipses Throughout Our Universe” to explain what happens during a solar eclipse, how it is seen throughout different spots above the Earth and how it affects the rest of the universe.

About twice a year, the three bodies briefly align, and the moon’s long shadow cuts across our planet. The day dies and is reborn. The sun is replaced by an inky hole, feathered with the pale corona, a million degrees hotter than the sun itself. Staring up into the cone of blackness you can feel the cosmic gears grinding. Two minutes of beauty and terror.