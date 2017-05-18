Gordon Ramsay Hilariously Teaches New Students How to Curse at the Academy of Kitchen Outrage

In advance of his brand new show entitled The F Word, the wonderfully cantankerous chef Gordon Ramsay hilariously taught students new to the Academy of Kitchen Outrage how to properly curse when recipes go wrong or when the food is not acceptable, poking fun at his reputation for having a short temper. Ramsay was also promoting an opportunity to attend the taping of his new show in Los Angeles through Omaze.

You and a friend are flying out to Los Angeles to sit at the VVIP table (yes, that’s two Vs) during a live taping of the show. That means you’ll get a front-row seat as foodie families face off in the kitchen, and you’ll get to eat (and judge!) the food as one of the show’s VIP diners.

With this contest, Ramsay and his family are raising money for Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

The money they raise helps the hospital provide world-class care for young children and their families, pioneer new treatments, have the most cutting edge equipment and support the refurbishment of the hospital. It also helps to provide accommodation for parents and families of children being treated so they can be close to their child when it is most important and helps support the hospital’s play team, to help make a child’s experience of hospital as stress-free as possible.