A Gregarious Pet Goose Gleefully Greets Her Human Whenever He Returns and Yells ‘Daddy’s Home’

A wonderfully gregarious goose named Lucy Lou gleefully greeted her beloved human Joby when he came home. The man lovingly yelled “Daddy’s Home!” and the affectionate Anser honked loudly in joyful response. According to Lucy’s other human Jamie, this adorable call and response routine happens daily.

Welcome to Lucy’s World! Lucy Lou is our pet goose. She was rescued by a friend when she was 10 days old, two weeks later we welcomed her into our home. …This is Lucy every day when Daddy comes home, she’s always excited to see him!

Lucy is also quite enamored with dressing up on certain occasions.

She’s also known to fall asleep on her feet at times.