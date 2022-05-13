Good Samaritans in Florida Stop Car From Crashing Into Busy Traffic After Driver Has a Medical Episode

On a busy road in Boynton Beach, Florida, a group of Good Samaritans collectively stopped a wayward car from crashing into traffic on the wrong side of the road after the driver lost consciousness due to a medical condition.

A group of Good Samaritans sprang into action on May 5 to help a woman who suffered a medical episode while driving on Woolbright Road.

One woman was seen next to the car at the intersection of Congress Avenue and Woolbright Road, waving her arms for help. Drivers began to jump out of their cars to pitch in to stop the car from drifting further as they realized what was happening. Once the car was completely stopped and moved to a nearby parking lot, a quick-thinking woman grabbed a dumbbell from her car and smashed the back window so that the driver could receive medical aid.

One woman grabbed a dumbbell from her car and a man used it to smash the rear passenger’s side window. Another man then climbed through the window to unlock the passenger’s side door. The car was then put in park and the Good Samaritans pushed it to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot where a nurse who was on the phone with 911 provided medical attention until the fire department arrives

The Boyton Beach Police Department thanked these kind people who provided help to someone who needed it without thought to themselves. Truly heroic actions.

We have been in touch with several of the Good Samaritans and will be honoring them/reuniting them with the woman they rescued tomorrow afternoon at our police department headquarters. We don’t think it’s an understatement to say that these Good Samaritans are an inspiration of goodness in our country today!

Here’s more footage of the heroic save.

More video of this act of heroism!