An Unsuspecting Fish Takes the Bait in ‘Gone Fishin’, A Wonderful 4K Stop Motion Animation by PES

In 2010, stop-motion artist PES created an animation for Showtime entitled “The Deep”, which was re-released as HD in 2013. In it, the marine inhabitants of the ocean were made from old tools and other salvaged bits. PES has brought these marvelous creatures back in the wonderful short 4K animation “Gone Fishin’“.
