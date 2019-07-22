Compassionate Man Builds a Floating ‘Wheelchair’ Device to Help Keep His Disabled Goldfish Afloat

South Korean fashion designer Henry Kim very cleverly built a unique floating “wheelchair” device that helps a disabled fancy goldfish remain afloat within one of the aquariums he keeps at his home. Like others before, this fish suffers from swim bladder disease, an internal disorder that causes a floating fish to flip over or sink to the bottom of the aquarium.

Henry used plastic components to create a floatation device which he calls a ‘wheelchair’. Henry says his invention is the result of a lot of research on Google and mixing up what he learned from different tutorials.