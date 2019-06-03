A Scrappy Golden Retriever Figures Out How to Extract a Chew Toy Ring From a Tall Vertical Maze

Delta the golden retriever, a young assistant to Dog Scientist Albert, quite methodically figured out how to extract a chew toy ring from a vertical maze on her second attempt. On her first attempt, Delta grew impatient and whiny but after she had some time to think about her strategy, she performed the task with the greatest of ease.

Albert had tried the maze a couple of days earlier and while his style was a bit rough, he figured out the shorter version in no time at all. The longer maze presented a bit more trouble for him.