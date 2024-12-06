Man Turns a Mega Heat Ray Misting Breath Godzilla Toy Into a Humidifier for His Plants

Jordan Howlett cleverly turned a Mega Heat Ray Misting Breath Godzilla into a humidifier for his plants using the toy’s misting breath feature. Howlett hoped his mother might like it because she previously said that he was being frivolous with his money.

The last time my mom talked to me, she told me I needed to be more responsible with my purchases. When she sees that I got a Godzilla humidifier, she might not be too happy about it, but wait until she sees how cool it is.