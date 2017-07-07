God: Serengeti, An Irreverent Series About Creation From Neil Blomkamp’s Oats Studios

God: Serengeti, is the first volume of rather irreverent series about creation that starts with early man discovering fire, only for it to be extinguished, a successful rain dance and a devastating plague, all controlled by a cranky white haired bearded man (played by Sharlto Copley) barking orders at his accommodating butler from high above. This cheeky series is from Neil Blomkamp‘s Oats Studios who have over the past few months, put out two short films – Rakka and Firebase – and the horror infomercial, “Cooking With Bill“. Volume two has not been created as of this date as the filmmakers are seeking funding to move forward.

At Oats Studios, the creation of Volume 1 required immense resources. Our wish is to receive funding sourced directly from our audience, as we establish a studio fuelled by pure creativity and passion. We have many, many more worlds to create and stories to tell, but we need help from people around the globe. Our goal is to create Volumes 2, 3, and more, and eventually, full scale-scale features.