Firebase, Neill Blomkamp’s Bizarre Sci-Fi Short Film Set During the Vietnam War

Share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Firebase is the latest sci-fi short film by Oats Studios, directed by Neill Blomkamp (District 9 and Chappie), that is set during the Vietnam War. It follows an American soldier, named Hines, who finds himself journeying deeper and deeper into a science fiction nightmare. The awesome and free 27-minute film is available to stream for free on Steam, YouTube and the Oats Studios website. We previously wrote about Neill and Oat Studios‘ first sci-fi short film, Rakka.

Set during the Vietnam war, FIREBASE follows American soldier “Hines” through an ever-deepening web of science fiction madness.