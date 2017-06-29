Laughing Squid

Firebase, Neill Blomkamp’s Bizarre Sci-Fi Short Film Set During the Vietnam War

Firebase is the latest sci-fi short film by Oats Studios, directed by Neill Blomkamp (District 9 and Chappie), that is set during the Vietnam War. It follows an American soldier, named Hines, who finds himself journeying deeper and deeper into a science fiction nightmare. The awesome and free 27-minute film is available to stream for free on Steam, YouTube and the Oats Studios website. We previously wrote about Neill and Oat Studios‘ first sci-fi short film, Rakka.

Set during the Vietnam war, FIREBASE follows American soldier “Hines” through an ever-deepening web of science fiction madness.

