Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Unruly Billy Goat Rams the Doors of a Colorado Office Until They Break With a Satisfying Smash

by at on

Goat Smashes Glass Door

When the employees of Argonics in Louisville, Colorado arrived at work and saw that their front door had been smashed to pieces, they thought they had been robbed. Despite the damage, however, it appeared that nothing was missing. The curious employees then reviewed security camera footage which revealed a rather unruly billy goat repeatedly ramming his horns at the glass door until it gave way with satisfying shatter. After running away from the noise, the hircine visitor returned to do it all over again.

Our employees arrived at work on Monday, July 17 to find the doors smashed but nothing taken, and security camera footage showed some surprising vandals.

via reddit


Related Laughing Squid Posts





Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

  
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.
Laughing Squid Privacy Policy