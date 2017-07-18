An Unruly Billy Goat Rams the Doors of a Colorado Office Until They Break With a Satisfying Smash

When the employees of Argonics in Louisville, Colorado arrived at work and saw that their front door had been smashed to pieces, they thought they had been robbed. Despite the damage, however, it appeared that nothing was missing. The curious employees then reviewed security camera footage which revealed a rather unruly billy goat repeatedly ramming his horns at the glass door until it gave way with satisfying shatter. After running away from the noise, the hircine visitor returned to do it all over again.

Our employees arrived at work on Monday, July 17 to find the doors smashed but nothing taken, and security camera footage showed some surprising vandals.

