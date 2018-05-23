Stunning Overhead Shots of a Glowing Pink and Turquoise New York City Taken From a Helicopter

For his vivid photo series “New York Glow“, Belgo-Portugese photographer Xavier Portelo hopped aboard a helicopter, climbed into the sky and captured stunning overhead shots of Times Square , the Empire State Building and other city neighborhoods, all drenched in incredible luminescent pink and turquoise colors.

Over the last ten years I travelled to New York six times. However last time, while working on my glow project around Times Square, I also took another point of view over the city. …this time from an helicopter