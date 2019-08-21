Glow-In-The-Dark TV Pins by Josh Ellingson With Interchangeable Stickers That ‘Change the Channel’

The very talented Josh Ellingson, an artist and good friend of Laughing Squid who very cleverly connected his Roku digital media player to an old black-and-white television, amongst his other artistic pursuits, has created a really unique glow-in-the-dark enamel lapel pin in the likeness of said television.

It’s a handsome television so, naturally, I decided to make a lapel pin of my 1975 General Electric model 12XB9104V TV. However, it couldn’t just any old General Electric Model 12XB9104V hard-enamel pin. No, this TV pin GLOWS IN THE DARK!

Ellingson is also working with Factory Two, a creative space in Flint, Michigan (previously) to create interchangeable vinyl stickers that let the pin wearers “change the channel” whenever they choose.

The clear decals stick on top of the glow-in-the-dark enamel to light up the image after it’s exposed to light.

Ellingson raising funds to Indiegogo to get the TV pins and attachable decals printed and ordered.

Ellingson posted a couple of good news updates on Instagram. As of today’s date, the project is more than 600% funded.