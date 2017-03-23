Glow-in-the-Dark Constellation Dress, A Navy Sheath With Stars That Blaze When the Lights Go Out

The Glow-in-the-Dark Constellation Dress by ThinkGeek is a fitted navy sheath that features a nighttime sky with stars that make themselves known when the lights go out.

Steal the spotlight right back from the sun with navy blue dress made from a field of stars and constellations. As you might have gathered from the name, the star field and constellations glow in the dark so that you can be the center of attention, day or night. Fitted bodice with a flared skirt, with a button closure keyhole back and zipper.