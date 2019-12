In a holiday-themed episode of Glove and Boots, the hilarious duo of Mario and Fafa the Groundhog have a lot of fun making their human Zach Glass open all sorts of silly presents so that they can do product testing, assessments, and reviews. These “gifts” included a toy drone that works by tossing it in the air, a toilet paper gun called “Skid Shot”, an even larger “Skid Shot” and a variety of other unusual gifts.

