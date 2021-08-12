Glass, An Ad-Free Subscription Based Photo Sharing App That Focuses Exclusively on Photography

When Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram for Facebook, declared that Instagram is no longer a just photo sharing app, photographers everywhere have been looking for alternative apps to share their photos with others. With this in mind, the launch of the new Glass app comes at a perfect time. With the tagline “Your photography is the point”, founders Tom Watson and Stefan Borsje have made it clear to their users that Glass is indeed a photo sharing app that focuses solely on photography.

Glass is a new photo sharing app and community for professional and amateur photographers alike. …For years, it felt like we didn’t have a home for our photography on the internet. We built Glass for you, but we also built Glass for us.

Watson and Borsje have also removed ads and algorithms, eliminated clutter and distractions, and seek to create a welcoming and safe community of professional and amateur photographers alike.

So what do we have? A choronological feed, high quality images with color profile support, EXIF data, and all the social features you’d expect. To make sure Glass is a safe space for you, we built blocking and reporting as day one features and have a code of conduct all Glass members must follow.

Glass is a subscription-based iOS app that currently requires an invite from a member.

A new photo-sharing app and community focused on one thing — your photos. Currently invite-only. …We’re currently invite-only and are rolling out more spots every day. Whether you’re a professional photographer or just starting out, Glass is the best place to share & grow your photography. Glass is $5/month or $50/year. Our launch pricing is $30/year.

And we're live! Our first batch of invites have been sent out and we’ll be rolling out more invites all the time. Here are the details. https://t.co/Rt1MLDPy2Q — Glass (@tryglass) August 10, 2021

The founders are very clear that they are not trying to replace Instagram, but rather just create a safe place for those who wish to just share their photography.

Glass won’t replace Instagram…and that’s okay! We’re not trying to. Instagram is for anyone. Glass is built by and for photographers. Together, we’re creating a space to share photography, get feedback, learn, grow, and experiment. Whether you’re a decades-long professional or just starting out with your iPhone, we built Glass for you.

This new service has impressed the likes of both Om Malik, who interviewed the founders, and our very own Scott Beale, who is on Glass as @scottbeale.