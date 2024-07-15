Incredible Footage of Cars Launching Off the Side of 300 Foot Alaskan Cliff on the 4th of July

1320video captured amazing footage of vehicles of all kinds being launched off the side of a 300 foot cliff in Glacier View, Alaska on the 4th of July 2024.

This may just be our favorite event of the year and it keeps getting better and better! This year we had more cars launch off the cliff than ever before! So many people brought out some unique stuff and traveling from as far at Atlanta! The carnage was absolutely insane and this year we saw a car launch further than we ever have before.