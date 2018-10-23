Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Gorgeous Timelapse of a Powerful Glacier Flowing Downhill Like a River Through a Frozen Valley

by at on

Glacier Moving Timelapse

Dr. Gabrielle Walker of BBC Earth Lab captured a gorgeous timelapse footage of a glacier as it moved downhill, flowing like a river through a frozen valley. Dr. Walker also explained how glaciers are able to move, what forms they take and what exactly keeps them moving.

It’s the phenomenal weight of this enormous ice pack over nine kilometers long and up to five hundred meters deep – millions of tons of ice flowing through this valley. Built up from layer upon layer of fresh snow, this monumental river of ice is constantly being topped up by fresh snowfall, and that keeps it flowing downhill. It makes very slow process.

In a separate video, Dr. Walker explains why glacial ice appears to look blue.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP