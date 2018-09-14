Giving Voice Chorus, A Wonderful Music Program For People With Alzheimer’s Disease and Their Caregivers

The Giving Voice Chorus is a wonderful program that welcomes patients of Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and other similar conditions, who live outside a hospital environment, and their caregivers, to participate in, practice with and perform as part of coordinated vocal ensemble. The driving idea behind this project is that singing together helps to foster understanding of one another, develop a support system and give people a sense of purpose that can be easily attained over and again. Additionally, studies have shown that singing or learning an instrument can help stave off the effects of dementia.

Giving Voice’s priority is to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer’s who live outside care facilities because they generally have fewer opportunities to socialize and be creative. Their care partners similarly often feel isolated and alone. In serving this population, Giving Voice creates unique opportunities for people to connect, grow, challenge stereotypes, and significantly improve quality of life.