Rescued Foxes Are Individually Given an Egg as a Treat

Mikayla Raines of SaveAFox Rescue went outside on a chilly November day in Minnesota in order to give each and every resident vulpine in her care a yummy egg as a treat.

Several of the foxes, including Finnegan and Muttias, eagerly approached Raines, while others needed to be called over. One very reticent fox named Felix took his rolled bounty and ran up into a tree so that he might enjoy it by himself, however, he found it difficult to do so. A fox named Valentine, who has an unusual type of gum disease, was able to get the egg into his mouth after a couple of tries, and an Arctic fox named Jack buried his egg for later.

All the foxes at SAVEAFOX get an EGG

It’s not only remarkable that Raines is able to remember all their names upon sight, but her big heart for all those in her care. All of the foxes have been rescued from human captivity of various types.

Many of our foxes at SaveAFox come from fur farms, as pet surrenders, or seized from their owners as the result of a illegal situation and then brought to us. Most of the fur farm foxes at SaveAFox are given to us because they are orphaned, imperfect coats, sick, or injured, and therefore a liability or of no value to a fur farmer. Some pet surrenders come to us because people purchase a fox without understanding how extremely difficult they are to care for, while other pet foxes we receive were seized by authorities after found being kept illegally.

via Boing Boing