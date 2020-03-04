Talented Six Year Old Girl Performs a Flawless Bossa Nova Cover of ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ on Classical Guitar

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

An incredibly talented six year old girl named Miumiu, who lives in Beijing, China, performed an absolutely flawless bossa nova cover of the classic Frank Sinatra (and Kaye Ballard) song “Fly Me to the Moon” on classical guitar while singing sweetly in a soft soprano voice.

Thank you for your encouragement. I will continue to study hard. To fulfill my dream to be an excellent guitarist. Please forgive me for my poor English. This is not my native language. I’ve tried my best to do it well.

The little guitarist also performed a cover of “Moon River” as originally sung by Audrey Hepburn.

Here’s Miumiu performing with a band at an incredible five years old.

via The Awesomer