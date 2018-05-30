A Tearful Seven Year Old Girl Joyously Meets the Man Who Donated Bone Marrow That Saved Her Life

On the day before Mother’s Day in 2015, Adriana Aviles, the four year old daughter of Major League Baseball player Mike Aviles, was diagnosed with leukemia. After intense treatment, which included a bone marrow transplant, little Addy is now considered to be cancer-free. Three years later on Mother’s Day 2018, a healthy seven year old Addy and her twin sister Mia were expecting a very important visitor – Mike Laureano, the generous man who donated bone marrow for the transplant. The anticipation of meeting this hero made the little girls very emotional, but once Laureano crossed the threshold into their Cleveland, Ohio home, Addy and her sister would not let go of him.

Captured in an emotion video, Addy can be seen alongside her twin sister, Mia, embracing 29-year-old Mike Laureano in a teary hug – the beautiful twins refusing to let go of their hero whilst nuzzling their faces into his neck and holding him tightly.