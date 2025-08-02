Talented Teenager Performs ‘Girl From Ipanema’ and Other Songs In Four Different Languages

15 year old Tayo Marchand, an extremely talented street performer in Sydney, Australia, easily switches between several languages during songs he performs on piano. Marchand grew up in a multilingual household. His father is from France, and his mother is from Japan, so he speaks fluent English, French, and Japanese.

With this linguistic knowledge, Marchand is able to sound out other languages, such as Portuguese, as demonstrated in an amazing cover of “Girl From Ipanema” in four different languages. This was the first song he did in this unique style.

This was my first song that I did in 4 languages! This is the highly requested song “The Girl From Ipanema” by Antonio Carlos Jobim!

Marchand is also very happy to take requests.

Request Songs in Four Different Languages

via My Modern Met