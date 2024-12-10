An Illuminating 5,000 Drone Holiday Light Show Sets World Record for ‘Largest Aerial Gingerbread Village’

Sky Elements Drones of Fort Worth, Texas, who previously set several Guinness World Records for the “largest aerial sentence formed by multirotor/drones” for both their July 4th and Christmas shows in 2023, partnered with Uvify to set another record with their stunning 500 drone Christmas show for 2024. This time it was the “largest aerial display of a gingerbread village image”.

The largest aerial display of a gingerbread village image displayed by multirotors/drones consists of of 4,981 drones, and was achieved by Sky Elements Drone Shows and UVify (both USA) in Mansfield, Texas, USA, on 26 November.