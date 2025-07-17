Gillian Anderson Reads a Joyful Letter From Helen Keller to the New York Symphony Orchestra in 1924

Actress Gillian Anderson read a joyful letter written by Helen Keller in 1924 to the New York Symphony Orchestra in which she thanks them for the beautiful music from their February concert at Carnegie Hall that was broadcast over the radio. Keller further explained that while she was deaf, she was able to “listen” to the music by touch and was amazed by the artistry of the musicians.

On the evening of February 1st, 1924, the New York Symphony Orchestra played Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony to a packed Carnegie Hall in New York. A couple of days later, the orchestra received a stunning letter of thanks from the unlikeliest of sources: Helen Keller, a renowned author and activist who, despite having been deaf and blind from a young age, had managed to “hear” their music on the radio, through touch alone.

This reading was done at a Letters Live event at Freemason’s Hall in 2016.