The Real Voice of Gilbert Gottfried Revealed in a Phone Message Played on ‘The Howard Stern Show’

The Howard Stern Show revealed the real voice of Gilbert Gottfried when they played a voicemail message on-air that the comedian previously left the show’s producer Gary Dell’Abate sometime in the mid-2010s.

Gottfried, who sadly passed away on April 12, 2022, at the age of 67, rarely allowed the public to hear what his natural speaking voice sounded like. In a 2014 interview with Time Out Magazine, Gottfried stated that he sounds very ordinary.

I never actually sat down and said, “I’m gonna talk this way.” To me it’s kind of like if you see anybody walking down the street or sipping their cup of coffee and you ask them, how did you develop that walk? How did you develop that way of holding a coffee cup? There’s no thought to it, just over years, that’s what you are. ….In real life I sound like Bing Crosby!

RIP Gilbert. Your voice in any form will be sorely missed.

This photo is very sad now. RIP Bob Saget and RIP Louie Anderson. Both good friends that will be missed. pic.twitter.com/DLJ8Ntt7LN — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 21, 2022