A Giant Red Boombox In New York City That Starts a Massive Holiday Dance Party When Plugged In

Improv Everywhere, in partnership with Target, built a giant red boombox in the middle of Manhattan’s South Street Seaport. The box, which was running low on battery power, invited passersby to plug it into a giant outlet just a few feet away. Once connected, two ships at dock instantly lit up holiday style and music began playing. 100 acrobatic dancers appeared out of three red school buses and performed a routine designed by choreographer Madeline Hoak. The dancing encouraged everyone around to join in as fake snow fell on the crowd. A jolly holiday good time was had by all.

For our latest mission, we placed a 10-foot tall boombox on Pier 17 in Manhattan and waited for unsuspecting people to plug it in. Real New Yorkers worked together to carry the 160-foot long cord across the pier to an oversized outlet. Once the boombox was plugged in, everyone was surprised by a massive holiday dance party…

photos by Arin Sang-urai.




