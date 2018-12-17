A Giant Red Boombox In New York City That Starts a Massive Holiday Dance Party When Plugged In

Improv Everywhere, in partnership with Target, built a giant red boombox in the middle of Manhattan’s South Street Seaport. The box, which was running low on battery power, invited passersby to plug it into a giant outlet just a few feet away. Once connected, two ships at dock instantly lit up holiday style and music began playing. 100 acrobatic dancers appeared out of three red school buses and performed a routine designed by choreographer Madeline Hoak. The dancing encouraged everyone around to join in as fake snow fell on the crowd. A jolly holiday good time was had by all.

photos by Arin Sang-urai.