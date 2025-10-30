A Giant Pigeon Bursts Out of the Windows of a New York City Townhouse for Halloween

Artists Carl Tallent and Cristián GC created a giant pigeon whose head and wings burst out of the windows of a West Village townhouse, while other little pigeons sit on the ledge or on Bethune Street below. This giant installation, which the artists call “Pigeon Invasion 2025”, is a lovely yet temporary Halloween tribute to New York City‘s most polarizing bird.

“Pigeon Invasion 2025” by Carl Tallent and naooc2012

at 41 Bethune Street, NY, NY