A Giant Pigeon Bursts Out of the Windows of a New York City Townhouse for Halloween

Artists Carl Tallent and Cristián GC created a giant pigeon whose head and wings burst out of the windows of a West Village townhouse, while other little pigeons sit on the ledge or on Bethune Street below. This giant installation, which the artists call “Pigeon Invasion 2025”, is a lovely yet temporary Halloween tribute to New York City‘s most polarizing bird.

“Pigeon Invasion 2025” by Carl Tallent and naooc2012
at 41 Bethune Street, NY, NY

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



