The Giant Pandas Babies of Chengdu Are Coming to the Big Screen in an Adorable IMAX Documentary

For a number of years, we’ve been writing about the goofy antics of the baby giant pandas at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuan, China. Now these beautiful bears are coming to the big screen in an IMAX documentary feature film entitled PANDAS. The film, which is coming to theaters on April 6, 2018, tells the story of an American biologist who goes to Chengdu to work with the incredibly adorable cubs.
At Chengdu Panda Base in China, scientists are dedicated to protecting the species by breeding adult Giant Pandas in order to introduce cubs into the wild. …What starts as a cross-culture collaboration becomes a life-changing journey for an American biologist who crosses an ocean to join her; a scientist from Inner Mongolia; and a very curious female cub named Qian Qian, born in captivity.