Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Giant Pandas Babies of Chengdu Are Coming to the Big Screen in an Adorable IMAX Documentary

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

PANDAS

For a number of years, we’ve been writing about the goofy antics of the baby giant pandas at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Sichuan, China. Now these beautiful bears are coming to the big screen in an IMAX documentary feature film entitled PANDAS. The film, which is coming to theaters on April 6, 2018, tells the story of an American biologist who goes to Chengdu to work with the incredibly adorable cubs.

At Chengdu Panda Base in China, scientists are dedicated to protecting the species by breeding adult Giant Pandas in order to introduce cubs into the wild. …What starts as a cross-culture collaboration becomes a life-changing journey for an American biologist who crosses an ocean to join her; a scientist from Inner Mongolia; and a very curious female cub named Qian Qian, born in captivity.

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy