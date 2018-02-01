A Snuggly Sleeping Bag Shaped Like a Giant Pair of Jeans That Easily Fits a Person (or Bear) in Each Leg

The Super Big Wrapped in Warmth Happy Furry Jeans Sleeping Bag by Felissimo might have a mouthful of a name but it truly lives up to it: the incredibly cozy sleeping bag fits two and, best of all, looks like a giant pair of jeans that are fluffy and furry on the inside. It’s soft and comfortable, and can be opened for better ventilation and adjusted depending on how cold you are.

