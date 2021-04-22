Homeowners Find a Giant Monopoly Board Painted on the Floor While Tearing Out the Carpet

Gamer Yamaha234 shared on Reddit a surprising discovery that his in-laws made underneath the carpet of a room in their home. The couple had been tearing out the carpet when a giant Monopoly board that was pained directly onto the floorboards began peeking through.

While tearing up their carpet, my in-laws found a giant monopoly board.

According to one commenter, the practice of painting board games onto basement floors wasn’t all that uncommon, particularly in the mid-20th century.

Showed this to my wife, and she reminded me that there’s a whole neighborhood near us, built in the mid-50s, that has game boards painted or tiled onto their basement floors. Seems to have been a selling point or something.

Yamaha234 just hopes his in-laws will keep it as is.

Trying to convince them to cover it in epoxy and do the rest of the flooring around it how they originally wanted.

via My Modern Met