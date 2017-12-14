As We Are, An Amazing Giant Interactive Head That Displays Images Taken at a Photo Booth in Its Neck

Artist and physicist Matthew Mohr has created “As We Are” an amazing interactive sculpture of a 14 foot human head made of LED screen ribbons that contains a photo booth located behind in its neck. When a person gets a picture taken, the resulting photo is then displayed onto the head for an amazing 3D interpretation of the image, giving them a unique perspective of themselves not otherwise seen.
via designboom