As We Are, An Amazing Giant Interactive Head That Displays Images Taken at a Photo Booth in Its Neck

As We Are” is a fourteen-foot, 3-D universal human head made from ribbons of ultra-bright, LED screens. In the back of the neck is a photo booth capable of taking 3D pictures. Once a visitor has their picture taken, they step out of the booth and their head is displayed on the giant head. The sculpture addresses the relationship between self and representation of self, asking the subject of the portrait to reconsider presence through magnification.

Artist and physicist Matthew Mohr has created “ As We Are ” an amazing interactive sculpture of a 14 foot human head made of LED screen ribbons that contains a photo booth located behind in its neck. When a person gets a picture taken, the resulting photo is then displayed onto the head for an amazing 3D interpretation of the image, giving them a unique perspective of themselves not otherwise seen.

