A Giant Inflatable Version of the Classic Twister Game

Hammacher Schlemmer has added a new twist to the classic game of Twister by increasing the size of the game board and making it inflatable with a large spinning wheel dictating the movement of the players. This version can accommodate up to ten players and/or up to 1,500 pounds. The rules of the original game, however, otherwise stay the same.

This is the inflatable outdoor game that challenges up to 10 players to touch different colored dots on a playing surface using only their hands and feet. Based on the popular game that originated in the 1960s … Contortions and human pretzel poses aside, no other part of the body may touch the playing surface; the last player to remain “standing” wins.

via PopSugar