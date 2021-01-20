An Illuminated Giant Inflatable Deep Sea Isopod Puppet

British artist Tim Davies, who previously created a wonderful 16 foot tall air-powered inflatable spider puppet with fully articulating legs and a giant inflatable octopus named Ocho, has returned with a beautiful inflatable deep sea isopod puppet that features LED illumination for nighttime performances.
so is a striking animated large scale puppet for outdoor performance measuring over 7 metres long and 5 metres high, designed to make an impact in today’s socially distanced performance settings. Operated by a single puppeteer with animated tail lift and feelers, it captivates audiences with energetic large scale performances. Illuminated with an animated digital LED pixel light scheme for night time events.
