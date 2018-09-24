Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Giant Inflatable Octopus Puppet Named Ocho

by at on

In 2012, we wrote about British artist Tim Davies who created a wonderful 16 foot tall air-powered inflatable spider puppet with fully articulating legs. More recently, Davies created another multi-legged creature named Ocho the Octopus. Similar to its predecessor, Ocho has eight fully articulating legs and is operated by single puppeteer.

Ocho the Octopus is huge – 4m high, 7m wide – maximising the immediate wow-impact on spectators. At the same time, its delicate control mechanism enables the puppet to build spontaneous rapport with its audience. Lightweight and easy to manoeuvre by a single puppeteer, Ocho is nimble and responsive to those it meets with a soft skin, making it tactile and safe for close contact.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP