A Giant Inflatable Octopus Puppet Named Ocho

In 2012, we wrote about British artist Tim Davies who created a wonderful 16 foot tall air-powered inflatable spider puppet with fully articulating legs. More recently, Davies created another multi-legged creature named Ocho the Octopus. Similar to its predecessor, Ocho has eight fully articulating legs and is operated by single puppeteer.

Ocho the Octopus is huge – 4m high, 7m wide – maximising the immediate wow-impact on spectators. At the same time, its delicate control mechanism enables the puppet to build spontaneous rapport with its audience. Lightweight and easy to manoeuvre by a single puppeteer, Ocho is nimble and responsive to those it meets with a soft skin, making it tactile and safe for close contact.