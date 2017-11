I saw all these birds and grabbed my phone and recorded.

A Laurel, Montana homeowner was surprised to see a giant flock of birds suddenly and inexplicably descending upon his lawn . Luckily, he kept his wits about himself to not only record the event, but to do so horizontally. The birds left as quickly as the arrived, rolling off the lawn in gorgeous waves .

