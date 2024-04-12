Giant S’Mores Matches Made With Smoked Chocolate

Chef Amaury Guichon of the Pastry Academy in Las Vegas dramatically crafted a box of giant edible s’mores matches made with smoked chocolate, a vanilla graham sable cup, caramel, and marshmallow. The matchbox is also completely edible. As Guichon mentions, it’s perfect match.

It’s composed of two crunchy vanilla sable cups, a milk chocolate caramel ganache, a milk chocolate spread. All wrapped in a caramelized vanilla marshmallow, and a thin layer of colored white chocolate. The matchsticks are made with a caramelized white chocolate and smoked with oak wood! the box it self is crafted out of 100% chocolate.