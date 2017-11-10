Artist Creates a Giant Bag of Chips For a Bike Rack That Resembles the Inside of a Vending Machine

Phil Jones, a talented artist in Minneapolis, found himself passing by a bicycle rack that resembled the interior springs that push the product forward in a vending machine and came up with a clever idea to paint a giant, very detailed bag of potato chips. He put his “bag of chips” in between two of the circles, thus completing his wonderfully creative vision.
Every time I passed this bike rack I thought it looked like a vending machine. So, I hand painted a giant chip bag to go inside it. pic.twitter.com/CQqhrCOQKO
— Phil Jones (@phildesignart) November 9, 2017
submitted via Laughing Squid Tips