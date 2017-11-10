Laughing Squid

Artist Creates a Giant Bag of Chips For a Bike Rack That Resembles the Inside of a Vending Machine

Bike Rack Vending Machine Front

Phil Jones, a talented artist in Minneapolis, found himself passing by a bicycle rack that resembled the interior springs that push the product forward in a vending machine and came up with a clever idea to paint a giant, very detailed bag of potato chips. He put his “bag of chips” in between two of the circles, thus completing his wonderfully creative vision.

Rack Vending Machine

Bike Rack Vending Machine Back.jpg

Bike Rack Vending Machine Hand Painted

