Artist Creates a Giant Bag of Chips For a Bike Rack That Resembles the Inside of a Vending Machine

Every time I passed this bike rack I thought it looked like a vending machine. So, I hand painted a giant chip bag to go inside it. pic.twitter.com/CQqhrCOQKO

Phil Jones , a talented artist in Minneapolis, found himself passing by a bicycle rack that resembled the interior springs that push the product forward in a vending machine and came up with a clever idea to paint a giant, very detailed bag of potato chips . He put his “bag of chips” in between two of the circles, thus completing his wonderfully creative vision .

