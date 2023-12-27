The SPCA in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania Completely Empties Their Dog Shelter for First Time in 47 Years

The Adams County SPCA in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania celebrated the emptying of their shelter for the first time in 47 years, when all of the dogs in kennels were either adopted or reunited their respective humans. This amazing news came about just three days before Christmas 2023.

Today is a great day for the Adams County SPCA! Two weeks ago our kennels were almost filled, now we don’t have any dogs in the building at all (we have 1 cat that came in as a stray a little bit ago)!! Our community stepped up once again! This is the first time in 47 YEARS that the Adams County SPCA is empty let alone at Christmas time, it is a true miracle!

The shelter has been very successful with their adoption drives.

To say that we are beyond excited is an understatement! The staff and volunteers have worked VERY hard to take care of the animals in our care and to make sure they got adopted to the right home! This year we have adopted out 598 animals and reunited 125 strays with their owners!

The kennels won’t be empty for long, as they are working with other shelters in Pennsylvania to help with statewide adoption efforts.

We will be pulling animals from other shelters in PA next week in hopes of relieving some of their stress. Right now, we are going to enjoy this accomplishment!