German Speaking Raven Calls Visitors ‘My Darling’

In 2015, Nature photographer Lothar Lenz (previously) captured humorous footage of a rather vocal, German speaking raven named Ramires saying “mein schätzchen” (my darling) and “warte” (wait). Ramires became a resident at a local reserve near Eiffel, Germany after he broke his wing. This newfound domesticity has made him a very friendly (and quite affectionate) bird with a talent for mimicry.

Raven Ramires talking german: my darling, wait, wait, wait – my darling, wait wait, wait…

via Caters Clips