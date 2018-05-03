A Beautiful German Shepherd Patiently Waits to Be Watered With a Spray Bottle Alongside the Plants

A beautiful long haired German shepherd in Adelaide, South Australia named Archer patiently waited his turn to be watered with the spray bottle his human was using for her plants. While Archer showed off his polite side, he’s not always that accommodating when that spray bottle comes out. He’ll sometimes either interrupt his human while she’s taking care of the foliage or just go for it without a single leaf in the vicinity. Even outside, Archer proved that he really loves sprayed water.

‘Owner sprays vicious dog with water bottle and gets attacked’…Seriously though. Can’t water my garden or indoor plants without him getting all up in my business. …Whenever I water my indoor plants, I can always count on him to come running and wait for his turn to be misted!