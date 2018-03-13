Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Tiny German Shepherd Puppies Adorably Attack a Broom That Kept Innocently Crossing Their Path

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Puppies Attack Broom

While sweeping the bricks in his backyard, breeder Lukas Paschke of Deutsche Schäferhunde vom Wolfsbergblick noticed that the new litter of tiny German shepherd puppies would attack the broom whenever it innocently crossed paths with the pups. Of course, Paschke made quite an amusing game of it as he sent the broom to one side and then to the other, keeping the “cute little maniacs” entertained as they tired themselves out.

via Tastefully Offensive

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Managed WordPress Hosting at Laughing Squid


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP