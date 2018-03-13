Tiny German Shepherd Puppies Adorably Attack a Broom That Kept Innocently Crossing Their Path

While sweeping the bricks in his backyard, breeder Lukas Paschke of Deutsche Schäferhunde vom Wolfsbergblick noticed that the new litter of tiny German shepherd puppies would attack the broom whenever it innocently crossed paths with the pups. Of course, Paschke made quite an amusing game of it as he sent the broom to one side and then to the other, keeping the “cute little maniacs” entertained as they tired themselves out.
