German Orchestra Performs a Brilliant Cover of ‘Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger’ by Daft Punk

While appearing on the late night German talk show Neo Magazin Royale, the musicians of Rundfunk-Tanzorchester Ehrenfeld performed a really brilliant cover of the Daft Punk electronic funk song “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger“.

(translated)Week after week the 15 exceptional musicians deliver another outstanding song in Neo Magazine Royale. However, a song has perfected the RTO honorary field every month in the warm-up of the show so that it is just too good for television, but just as appropriate for our exclusive radio station on the internet: Daft Punks “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger”.

