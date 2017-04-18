Georgia Tech Students Build an Awesome Chainsaw Powered Tricycle and Cruise Around Campus

Two Georgia Tech students in Atlanta used their academic skills when creating the “chainsaw trike.” The clever students built their hilarious new mode of transportation by combining an old chainsaw motor with a tiny tricycle. They then took it out for a cruise around campus for all to see.

I have a chainsaw…. I have a trike…. Uhhh Chainsawtrike

This is probably the most Georgia Tech thing you’ll see today. | https://t.co/bO7FrgkEf3 pic.twitter.com/yToPMyXfZn — Georgia Tech (@GeorgiaTech) April 17, 2017