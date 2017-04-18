Laughing Squid

Georgia Tech Students Build an Awesome Chainsaw Powered Tricycle and Cruise Around Campus

Two Georgia Tech students in Atlanta used their academic skills when creating the “chainsaw trike.” The clever students built their hilarious new mode of transportation by combining an old chainsaw motor with a tiny tricycle. They then took it out for a cruise around campus for all to see.

I have a chainsaw…. I have a trike…. Uhhh Chainsawtrike

Chainsaw Trike

