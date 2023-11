George Washington Lays Out His Plan for America’s Inconsistent Use of Weights and Measures

General George Washington, brilliantly played by Saturday Night Live host Nate Bargatze, rallied his sparse group of troops together by the fire to lay out his plan of an inconsistent system of weights and measures for the new nation in a very clever sketch.

Sit, please. We need your strength for the fight ahead. We fight for a country of our own, a new nation where we choose our own laws. Choose our own leaders. And choose our own systems of weights and measures.